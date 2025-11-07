Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 and last traded at GBX 42. 291,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 285,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 425.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VID
Videndum Price Performance
Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (11.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Videndum had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Videndum Plc will post 25.9978425 earnings per share for the current year.
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- Trading Halts Explained
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.