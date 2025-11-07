Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 and last traded at GBX 42. 291,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 285,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 425.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.13.

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (11.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Videndum had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Videndum Plc will post 25.9978425 earnings per share for the current year.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

