Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading 9.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 348.60 and last traded at GBX 342.53. 16,911,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 742% from the average session volume of 2,007,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.80.

Ceres Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.07. The company has a market cap of £748.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

