Savant Capital LLC Has $170.77 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $170,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. SWF LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9,008.0% during the second quarter. SWF LLC now owns 631,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,894,000 after purchasing an additional 624,886 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 94,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $616.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $766.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $611.24 and a 200-day moving average of $575.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

