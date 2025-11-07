URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.33 and last traded at GBX 8.25. Approximately 8,223,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 793% from the average daily volume of 920,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

URU Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.88. The stock has a market cap of £6.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.12.

URU Metals Company Profile

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

