Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 52.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $128.68 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.