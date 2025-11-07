Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,368 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.10%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.