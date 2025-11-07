Ajay Amlani Purchases 13,227 Shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Ajay Amlani bought 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,496.21. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,787.17. This trade represents a 1.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aware Price Performance

AWRE stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Aware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 32.20%.The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aware in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aware currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aware

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aware by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aware by 55.5% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 206,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.