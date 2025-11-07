FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Cut by Northland Capmk

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

TSE:URE opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 16.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$3.30.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.