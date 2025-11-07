Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

