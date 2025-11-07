RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Director Sells $40,376.25 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) Director Salvatore Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $40,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,303.26. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RPM International Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $105.72 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 50,413.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPM International by 21.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.