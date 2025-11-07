Wedbush Predicts Stronger Earnings for Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Spyre Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.60). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spyre Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Spyre Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 464,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 565,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Spyre Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,049,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,490.31. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $299,639.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,382.44. This represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Stories

