ITT (NYSE:ITT) CAO Sells $43,573.04 in Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,750.96. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $185.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $197.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The business had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in ITT by 89.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

