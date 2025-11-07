GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

JHMM stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

