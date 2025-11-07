Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.31. Approximately 1,648,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 655,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20.
Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.41.
Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
Further Reading
