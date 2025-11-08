Credit Industriel ET Commercial Boosts Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. $CCRN

Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 27.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $5,853,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.91.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $274.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.67 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

