Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION Shares Purchased by Credit Industriel ET Commercial

Credit Industriel ET Commercial raised its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in Lionsgate Studios were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LION. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

LION opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of -0.12. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Lionsgate Studios Profile

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

