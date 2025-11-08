Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,512,000 after buying an additional 2,728,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,165 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,725 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,909,000 after purchasing an additional 887,415 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.8%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

