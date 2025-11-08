Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 37.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 374.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Zacks Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Shares of LRN opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $171.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

