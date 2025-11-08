Compass Rose Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Compass Rose Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Cos accounts for 0.7% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Cos were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 244.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BHC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Down 0.8%

BHC opened at $6.64 on Friday. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Bausch Health Cos

In other Bausch Health Cos news, Director John Paulson purchased 34,721,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $312,490,062.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 70,755,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,802,821. This trade represents a 96.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,964,167 shares of company stock worth $333,757,793. 19.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

