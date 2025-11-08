Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Buys Shares of 1,027 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:IBM opened at $306.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $319.35. The stock has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.83.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

