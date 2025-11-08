Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $72.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a negative return on equity of 201.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 5.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.