Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $113.08 and traded as high as $114.72. Lennar shares last traded at $114.2610, with a volume of 33,347 shares trading hands.

Lennar Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter.

Lennar Announces Dividend

About Lennar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

