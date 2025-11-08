Credit Industriel ET Commercial Trims Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Credit Industriel ET Commercial reduced its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,869,000 after buying an additional 1,064,547 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,462,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 825,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,601.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,879,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. This trade represents a 43.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,601.15. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. Zacks Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.