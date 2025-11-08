Sigma Lithium Corporation $SGML Shares Acquired by Credit Industriel ET Commercial

Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

SGML opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $592.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.08. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cormark raised Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.