Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.