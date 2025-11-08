Credit Industriel ET Commercial Acquires 7,315 Shares of Guess?, Inc. $GES

Credit Industriel ET Commercial lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in Guess? were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Guess? by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 644,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 178,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 40.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.24 million, a P/E ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Guess? Cuts Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.01%.The business had revenue of $772.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 562.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Small Cap Consu downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.75 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

