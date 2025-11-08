Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $429.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Daiwa America upgraded Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.23.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $373.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.33 per share, with a total value of $38,433.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $76,866. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Eaton by 41.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,001,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5,589.2% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 53,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

