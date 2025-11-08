Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as high as C$2.45. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 124,418 shares traded.
ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Ensign Energy Services from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.30.
Ensign Energy Services Inc offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs.
