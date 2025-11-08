Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,837.60 and traded as high as GBX 1,843. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,809.50, with a volume of 550,808 shares.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11. The company has a market capitalization of £23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,007.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,837.60.

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 141 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

