Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $466.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.08.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

