Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 716,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

DFAU stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

