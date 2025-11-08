NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.43 and its 200-day moving average is $162.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

