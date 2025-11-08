Drystone LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Drystone LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.2% of Drystone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,338,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,003,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $142.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.