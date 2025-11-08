Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 116.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,393,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,458,000 after buying an additional 1,608,571 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,068,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.