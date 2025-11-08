Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.74 and traded as high as GBX 515. Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 511, with a volume of 293,816 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomsbury Publishing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 820.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of £415.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 490.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 512.74.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 23.14 EPS for the quarter. Bloomsbury Publishing had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts anticipate that Bloomsbury Publishing Plc will post 2529.9999179 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Nigel Newton sold 50,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476, for a total transaction of £242,126.92. Also, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 33,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476, for a total transaction of £157,960.60. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

