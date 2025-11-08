Q1 Earnings Forecast for Zeta Global Issued By B. Riley

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zeta Global in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZETA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

NYSE:ZETA opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 37.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 339,247 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 263,451 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

