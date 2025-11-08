First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,367,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,861.25.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,108.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,290.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,375.77. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

