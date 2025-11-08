First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $246.41. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $2,387,888.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 409,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,136,637.94. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

