Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.92 and traded as high as C$11.64. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 1,362,351 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

