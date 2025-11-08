Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 3,247 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $201.87 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.44.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

