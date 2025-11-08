Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Stake Reduced by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,714 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 10,869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of COLD stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -484.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

