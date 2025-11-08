Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 67,516 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

