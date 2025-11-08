Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gulfport Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $32,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,700,000 after acquiring an additional 186,531 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth $1,114,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at $263,000.

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE GPOR opened at $202.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.81. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $151.32 and a twelve month high of $210.32. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gulfport Energy ( NYSE:GPOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Insider Transactions at Gulfport Energy

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gulfport Energy Profile



Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

