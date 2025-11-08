Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.8333.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $4.11 on Monday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%.The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

