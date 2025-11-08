Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.8333.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $4.11 on Monday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%.The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

