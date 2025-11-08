Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) & Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Financial Review

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Weyco Group and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyco Group 9.20% 10.34% 8.35% Carter’s 3.15% 16.71% 5.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyco Group and Carter’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyco Group $279.84 million 1.10 $30.32 million $2.54 12.69 Carter’s $2.83 billion 0.41 $185.51 million $2.47 12.83

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Weyco Group. Weyco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Weyco Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter’s has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Weyco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Weyco Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Carter’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Weyco Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Weyco Group pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter’s pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyco Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Weyco Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Weyco Group and Carter’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyco Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carter’s 3 3 0 0 1.50

Carter’s has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.90%. Given Carter’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Weyco Group.

Summary

Weyco Group beats Carter’s on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands. It is also involved in the wholesale of its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as e-commerce retailers in the United States and Canada. The company operates e-commerce business; and brick and mortar retail stores in the United States. In addition, it has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners. The International segment is involved in selling in retail stores and ecommerce websites in Canada and Mexico, and to international wholesale customers and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

