Head-To-Head Survey: OSR (OSRH) and The Competition

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OSR to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

OSR has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSR’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OSR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSR N/A -12.19% -8.18% OSR Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSR 1 0 0 0 1.00 OSR Competitors 214 263 217 3 2.01

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OSR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 66.42%. Given OSR’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OSR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OSR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OSR N/A -$2.41 million -0.59 OSR Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 92.69

OSR’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OSR. OSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of OSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of OSR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OSR rivals beat OSR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About OSR

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials. We focus on value creation through investments and collaborations with US and EU biotech companies, with the strategic goal of expansion into South Korea (specifically) and Asia (generally). OSR Holdings is headquartered in Paju, South Korea.

