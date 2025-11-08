Credit Industriel ET Commercial Raises Stock Holdings in LENSAR, Inc. $LNSR

Credit Industriel ET Commercial grew its position in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 98.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in LENSAR were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LENSAR during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.00.

LENSAR Stock Performance

LNSR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. LENSAR, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a negative net margin of 87.12%.The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

