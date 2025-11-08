Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 57,100 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,439,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,218,000 after purchasing an additional 516,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 20.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,857,000 after buying an additional 420,369 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,224,000 after acquiring an additional 228,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 203,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently -47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $51.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

