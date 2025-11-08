Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,374 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $113,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.75 and a twelve month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The company had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

