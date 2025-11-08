Credit Industriel ET Commercial Makes New Investment in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. $HONE

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 331,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 70.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 191,719 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 82,521 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.29.
HarborOne Bancorp Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
