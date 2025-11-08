Credit Industriel ET Commercial Makes New Investment in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. $HONE

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 331,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 70.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 191,719 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 82,521 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.